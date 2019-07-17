|
Phillip Stevens Vesely, 62, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. Phillip was born in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Raymond B. and Donna Pierce Vesely. He was a veteran having served in the US Navy for over 23 years. Phillip was an avid woodworker, enjoyed watching Tides baseball, swimming, golfing and above all, playing with the grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 42 years, Laura Jean Vesely; sons, Steven Phillip Vesely and his wife Annamaria of Holly Springs, NC and Timothy Vesely of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Ella, Ivan, and Mason; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 am until 10:30 am with a celebration of life service immeidately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association (). Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 17, 2019