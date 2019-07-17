Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Vesely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Stevens Vesely

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip Stevens Vesely Obituary
Phillip Stevens Vesely, 62, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. Phillip was born in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Raymond B. and Donna Pierce Vesely. He was a veteran having served in the US Navy for over 23 years. Phillip was an avid woodworker, enjoyed watching Tides baseball, swimming, golfing and above all, playing with the grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 42 years, Laura Jean Vesely; sons, Steven Phillip Vesely and his wife Annamaria of Holly Springs, NC and Timothy Vesely of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Ella, Ivan, and Mason; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 am until 10:30 am with a celebration of life service immeidately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association (). Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.