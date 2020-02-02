|
Phillip Wayne Downs, 68, passed away January 16, 2020. Phillip was born in Washington, NC on August 23, 1951 to Oliver and Elizabeth "Bernice" Boyd Downs. He graduated from Indian River High School and took courses at Old Dominion University. Phillip served his country in the Air Force from 1970-1974. He later began a career in the United States Postal Service and held multiple supervisory positions. He spent many hours with his beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Gracie and devoted his life taking care of his mother, "Bernice".
Besides his loving mother, he is survived by numerous other relatives and friends.
A service to celebrate his life with military honors will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. The family will receive friends following the service. He will be laid to rest at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk at a later date. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view his service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020