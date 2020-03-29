Home

Phillis A. LeBoeuf

After 63 years of mortal living, Phillis Ashburne LeBoeuf's gentle soul was called home on March 15th, 2020. She was known for serving the community by providing stellar customer service while managing several McDonalds, Wendy's and Walmart departments for over 40 years. Throughout the years, she has touched many spirits and leaves behind countless loved ones. Her selfless love and warrior spirit will be with us forever as she continues her journey with God. Please visit VIRTUAL-MEMORIALS.COM to join the home-going celebration.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020
