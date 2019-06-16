Phoebe E. MacKinnon



Phoebe MacKinnon, 93, of Suffolk, VA and Greenacres, FL, passed away June 9, 2019. Born in Upper Rawdon, Nova Scotia, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn Wellwood.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold, who passed away exactly fourteen years prior; four sisters; and two brothers. She is survived by two sons, Dr. Roderick MacKinnon (Cindy) and William MacKinnon; two granddaughters, Tara MacKinnon and Kristin Daigle (Jon); and numerous nieces and nephews.



Phoebe lived for her family and will be dearly missed. She was a medical transcriptionist and loved gardening, socializing, and entertaining. Special thanks to Drs. Dumaran, Elkins and Bowers, as well as to the staff of Harmony at Harbour View, for their compassionate and loving care.



A graveside interment service will take place Saturday, July 13 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia, with a Celebration of Life Reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimerâ€™s Research, or to a . Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.



