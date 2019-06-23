Home

Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Harvest Church
525 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA
Phyllis A. Lewis


Phyllis A. Lewis Obituary
Phyllis A. Lewis (Boedker) born September 7, 1946 passed away June 10th, 2019. She left behind her three daughters, her brother, and many in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

For twenty-nine years Phyllis was a welder at NNSY, Shop 26 and retired in 2008.

Services will be held on June 28th, 2019 at Harvest Church 525 Kempsville Rd Chesapeake at 3 p.m. Private reception to follow in Chesapeake at her daughter's home.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019
