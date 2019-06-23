|
Phyllis A. Lewis (Boedker) born September 7, 1946 passed away June 10th, 2019. She left behind her three daughters, her brother, and many in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
For twenty-nine years Phyllis was a welder at NNSY, Shop 26 and retired in 2008.
Services will be held on June 28th, 2019 at Harvest Church 525 Kempsville Rd Chesapeake at 3 p.m. Private reception to follow in Chesapeake at her daughter's home.
Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019