Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Community United Methodist Church
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Community United Methodist Church
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map

Phyllis A. Wian

Phyllis A. Wian Obituary
On February 16, 2020, our mother, Phyllis Wian, went to be with the Lord. We will have a memorial service to honor Phyllis' life on her 93rd birthday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Community United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach. Refreshments immediately following in the reception hall. We welcome anyone to share a brief memory of Phyllis as part of her memorial service. For a full obituary, use this link: https://tinyurl.com/phylliswian
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Share memories or express condolences below.
