On February 16, 2020, our mother, Phyllis Wian, went to be with the Lord. We will have a memorial service to honor Phyllis' life on her 93rd birthday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Community United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach. Refreshments immediately following in the reception hall. We welcome anyone to share a brief memory of Phyllis as part of her memorial service. For a full obituary, use this link: https://tinyurl.com/phylliswian
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020