Phyllis Ann Byrd
Sis. Phyllis A. Byrd transitioned from Labor to reward on Friday, September 11, 2020.Â  She was born the daughter of the late James Byrd, Jr and Annie Mae Nichols Byrd.Â  Phyllis was a faithful member of St. Stephens C.O.G.I.C.Â  She was known for her great knowledge of God's word.Â  Sis. Byrd was a faithful worker and always willing to lend a helping hand where ever she wasÂ  needed.Â  She will be dearly missed by her son; Jermaine, her brother, Wilford Byrd, Sr., nephews, Wilford Byrd, Jr., Previn Byrd and Russhon Byrd, nieces, Tanya Byrd, Jocelyn Royster, Christa Edwards and Renee Ashby, six great nephews, three great nieces and a host of cousins and friends. She had a dedicated friend and sister in Christ; Dr. Barbara J. Olds, who stuck by her side.Â  There will be a celebration of Life on Saturday, September 19,Â  11a.m., in the sanctuary of St.Stephens C.O.G.I.C. The visitation will be Friday, 5-7pm.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St.Stephens C.O.G.I.C
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St.Stephens C.O.G.I.C.
