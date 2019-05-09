|
|
Phyllis B. Walker, 47, beloved wife and mother went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Phyllis is survived by her husband Jonathan; children, Emily and Josiah and many other extended family members.The family will receive friends in Loving Funeral Home Friday from 5-7 pm. A funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday at Sweethaven Baptist Church. Burial will be private at Albert G. Horton Veteran Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 9, 2019