1/1
Phyllis D. Beck
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Marie Diggs Beck, 88, passed away on November 16. She was born on May 4, 1932 to the late Aubrey and Thelma Diggs. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Raymond Beck, son Brian Beck, brother Arthur Diggs, and sister Crystal Evans. She is survived by her son Glenn Beck of Dallas, TX and daughter Cheryl Beck Brewster of Portsmouth, VA as well as six beloved grandchildren (Olivia, Caroline, Ryann, Steven and Chad), eight great grandchildren (Ariel, Vinnie, Gabby, Mara Jade, Haley, Silas, Karter and Lyvv) and two great great grandchildren (Jace and Zayden).

The family extends their thanks to the caregivers of Harmony at Harbour View.

Phyllis treasured family above all else and never missed a chance to show them how much they were loved. She saw into our hearts, helped each of us recognize what made us special and nurtured our inner strengths.

A cheerleader and graduate of the 1949 class of Wilson High School Phyllis discovered her life-long love of sports. She was a Redskins, Atlanta Braves and pro-golf fan who could always be found in front of the TV at game time and was an enthusiastic member of Bide-a-Wee Golf Club for many years.

A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 22. Individual viewings can be arranged with the Bennetts Creek Chapel of Sturtevants Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the children's charity of your choice.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved