Phyllis Marie Diggs Beck, 88, passed away on November 16. She was born on May 4, 1932 to the late Aubrey and Thelma Diggs. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Raymond Beck, son Brian Beck, brother Arthur Diggs, and sister Crystal Evans. She is survived by her son Glenn Beck of Dallas, TX and daughter Cheryl Beck Brewster of Portsmouth, VA as well as six beloved grandchildren (Olivia, Caroline, Ryann, Steven and Chad), eight great grandchildren (Ariel, Vinnie, Gabby, Mara Jade, Haley, Silas, Karter and Lyvv) and two great great grandchildren (Jace and Zayden).
The family extends their thanks to the caregivers of Harmony at Harbour View.
Phyllis treasured family above all else and never missed a chance to show them how much they were loved. She saw into our hearts, helped each of us recognize what made us special and nurtured our inner strengths.
A cheerleader and graduate of the 1949 class of Wilson High School Phyllis discovered her life-long love of sports. She was a Redskins, Atlanta Braves and pro-golf fan who could always be found in front of the TV at game time and was an enthusiastic member of Bide-a-Wee Golf Club for many years.
A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 22. Individual viewings can be arranged with the Bennetts Creek Chapel of Sturtevants Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the children's charity of your choice
