Phyllis Diane Branche Cheatham
1948 - 2020
Phyllis Cheatham, age 71 of Murfreesboro, TN died Thursday, May 7, 2020. A native of Sedley, VA, Phyllis and her husband Jim have lived in Murfreesboro, TN almost 45 years. She is survived by her husband Jim and daughters, Allison and Jessica; brothers: Patrick (Beverly), Gilbert (Mildred), Bobby (Judi) and Johnny (Judy) Branche; her sisters: Edna Wade (John), Margaret Ann Connors (Mike); many nieces and nephews and many close friends. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lottye Branche; sisters, Juanita Drake and Carolyn Branche; and a nephew Joey Branche. Â She was a faithful member of Third Baptist Church. Phyllis had a 40-year career as a beautician before falling in love with golf after her retirement. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
17 entries
May 13, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences. Blessings for you and your children.
Horton Monroe
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
I had the pleasure of golfing with Phyllis many times. She always had a smile and was such a joy to be with. After her diagnoses, I so admired her determination and bravery. She was a fighter! I hope that her family will find peace and comfort in their memories of this remarkable woman. My deepest sympathy to all of you.
Babs Walker
Friend
May 13, 2020
Phyllis. Was my sister, childhood playmate, and friend and pal. We Ran the streets of. SEDLEY ,VA. WHILE GROWNING UP. And were together right on through high school. She went on to beauty school in NORFOLK VA. SHE BROUGHT HER BEST FRIEND HOME AND INTRODUCED HER TO ME. THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN I EVER MET. WE EVENTUALLY MARRIED. WE CELEBRATE 50 YEARS OF MARRIAGE THIS MONTH. MAY 23 2020. THANK YOU PHYLLIS I LOVE YOU AND I WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH.
UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN.
John. E.. "Johnny BOY " BRANCHE
Brother
May 13, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Phyllis' passing. I grew up in Sedley, VA with Phyllis. She and her sister Carolyn are in some of my fondest memories of growing up there. May God bless and comfort her family.
Mary Andrews
Friend
May 13, 2020
Condolences to the family during this time of loss. Prayers for comfort and peace.
Ruth Burch
Friend
May 13, 2020
So very sorry brother, you and your family are in our prayers.
Jody Phillips
Coworker
May 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Brian Ooten
Friend
May 13, 2020
Jimmy i am sorry to hear this.. God Bless my friend.. May prince of peace Jesus Christ comfort all.. LOVE YOU MAN,,,
ROY JONES
Friend
May 13, 2020
Jim and family so sorry to hear of Phyllis passing. I remember how faithful Phyllis was taking care of you at Vanderbilt after your car accident. She was devoted. My thoughts and prayers are with you during a very difficult time.
Bessings
Debby Booth
Military
May 13, 2020
Jim, so sorry for your loss
Melinda Shores Shores
Friend
May 13, 2020
I was very lucky to have gotten to know Phyllis thru our shared love of golf at Old Fort. She will be missed by all her fellow golfers. Fairways and greens in heaven.
Dana Stroop
Friend
May 13, 2020
She was a lovely woman and I know Jimmy and her daughters will miss her greatly. Our deepest sympathy to them all.
Judy Pate
Friend
May 13, 2020
A sweet lady who was warm and welcoming to me as a new golfing buddy. Sorry I only knew her last few years, but grateful for that time. Phyllis was special, a real courageous fighter, and will be surely missed.
Karen Thrasher
Friend
May 13, 2020
Phyllis was such a great person, always smiling and finding the humor in life. She was who she was with no pretense,and you couldn't help but love her. Jim, Allison and Jessica, we are so sorry for your loss. We'll miss her.
Kay and Frank Carter
Friend
May 13, 2020
I was honored to call Phyllis my Aunt! Our family was always excited to know when The Cheathams were coming to Va. Phyllis was always full of life and everyone loved her and being in her presence! She was beautiful inside and out. She remaIned BRANCHE STRONG still the end. She is already missed and I will love her forever ❤
Tammy Branche Lowe
Family
May 13, 2020
Jim & family, we were saddened about Phyllis passing our sympathies and prayers are for all at this time
With Love,
Charles & Rose Ross
Rose Ross
Friend
May 13, 2020
Phyllis was a sweet sister in Christ. She always had a smile waiting and a gray sense of humor. I played golf with her a couple of times and each time she gave me a good pointer. Prayers for you, Jim, Alyson, and Jessica.
Dorothy Perkins
Friend
