Phyllis. Was my sister, childhood playmate, and friend and pal. We Ran the streets of. SEDLEY ,VA. WHILE GROWNING UP. And were together right on through high school. She went on to beauty school in NORFOLK VA. SHE BROUGHT HER BEST FRIEND HOME AND INTRODUCED HER TO ME. THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN I EVER MET. WE EVENTUALLY MARRIED. WE CELEBRATE 50 YEARS OF MARRIAGE THIS MONTH. MAY 23 2020. THANK YOU PHYLLIS I LOVE YOU AND I WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH.

UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN.

John. E.. "Johnny BOY " BRANCHE

Brother