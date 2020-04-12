|
Surrounded by family, Phyllis Elaine McMillan Heberling, 93, passed away peacefully at home in Virginia Beach on April 2, 2020. She was born in Chicago on November 5, 1926, to Frank McMillan and Elizabeth Chase McMillan, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her two sisters whom she dearly loved, Marjorie Smith and Elizabeth Ireland, both of Santa Rosa, California, as well as three granddaughters.
Phyllis received degrees from Washington College, American University, and Old Dominion University. She taught locally at Princess Anne High School and Tidewater Community College, where she was an assistant professor of Speech Communication. She served as president of Virginia Speech Communication Association and was active in Toastmasters and the Institute for Learning in Retirement.
After retiring in 1992, Phyllis pursued her passion for travel: visiting Europe, Hawaii, and driving solo across the U.S. A Sandbridge resident for 27 years, Phyllis moved to Atlantic Shores in 2004, where she was happiest in the Bistro surrounded by friends. She enjoyed walking on the beach, playing bridge, sipping a martini, and writing in her journals. Most of all, she loved being with her family. Phyllis was a proud Navy wife for 30 years and remained friends with her ex-husband, Donald A. Heberling, until he died in 2003.
Survivors include six children: Paul, wife Robin; Richard, wife Gunilla; Patty Kruszewski; Timothy Heberling; Peggy Sijswerda, husband Peter; Thomas Heberling, wife Patty; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis lived life to the fullest and always reminded people to "Have fun." We are comforted knowing she's in a better place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church in Va. Beach (www.francisasburyumc.org) or . Condolences may be expressed at legacy.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020