Phyllis Guthrie Boone went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Melvin H. and Frances Poteat Guthrie and was predeceased by her husband John Wayne Boone, Sr. â€œJohnnyâ€.She was a loving mother and grandmother that is survived by her children Barbara W. Hill and husband Jeff of Suffolk, John Wayne Boone, Jr. and wife Katie of Virginia Beach, and Stacey L. Germain of Friday Harbor, WA; grandchildren Hannah Hill, Madison Hill, Ethan Germain, Olivia Germain, Mia Germain, Karley Boone, and Parker Boone; and sister Barbara Swanner and husband Buck. A service to celebrate the life of Phyllis will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 3 PM at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk VA 23435. The family will receive friends following the service. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 8, 2019