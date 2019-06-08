The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-1316
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Boone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis G. Boone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis G. Boone Obituary
Phyllis Guthrie Boone went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Melvin H. and Frances Poteat Guthrie and was predeceased by her husband John Wayne Boone, Sr. â€œJohnnyâ€.She was a loving mother and grandmother that is survived by her children Barbara W. Hill and husband Jeff of Suffolk, John Wayne Boone, Jr. and wife Katie of Virginia Beach, and Stacey L. Germain of Friday Harbor, WA; grandchildren Hannah Hill, Madison Hill, Ethan Germain, Olivia Germain, Mia Germain, Karley Boone, and Parker Boone; and sister Barbara Swanner and husband Buck. A service to celebrate the life of Phyllis will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 3 PM at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk VA 23435. The family will receive friends following the service. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker-Foster Funeral Home
Download Now