Phyllis Hunley Lewis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Hunley Lewis, 87, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Dockside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Locust Hill, VA after a long battle with Dementia. A native of Mathews County, VA, she was a long-time Virginia Beach resident until returning to Mathews in 1992. She relocated to Williamsburg, VA in 2010 and subsequently to Gloucester, VA in 2014 before relocating to Locust Hill in 2018. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Mathews.

While in Virginia Beach, Phyllis worked first as a Substitute Teacher, and subsequently as a Teacher's Aide, for Virginia Beach City Public Schools. She delighted in her role as a Kindergarten Aide, and made many lifelong friends among teachers and students at Thalia Elementary School. Upon returning to Mathews, she continued as a Teacher's Aide at Ware Academy in Gloucester, VA until her retirement in 2002.

Phyllis is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Arthur L. Lewis. Survivors include two sons, Harold F. Lewis of Rancho Mirage, CA, and Darrell L. Lewis and husband John of West Hollywood, CA; one sister, Jean Sutton of Mathews; sisters-in-law Janet Hunley and Virginia Kerns and husband Robert; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin L. and Marie G. Hunley, and two brothers, Capt. Reginald F. Hunley and John Lee Hunley.

Due to current COVID-19 limitations, a private graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4 at Locust Grove Cemetery, Mathews. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel is assisting the family. Please be advised that current state-mandated guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. We sincerely appreciate your understanding. Memorial contributions may be sent to Central United Methodist Church, PO Box 297, Mathews, VA 23109.

Publish in Virginian-Pilot, Daily Press, and Gazette-Journal

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
Locust Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
(804) 725-2141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved