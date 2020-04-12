|
Phyllis Joan Karol, 87, of Chesapeake, VA passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Manayunk, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Izydore and Aleksandra Dobrydnia and the widow of George J. Karol, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, George J. Karol, III, of Chesapeake, VA along with his wife, Erin, and their children Katelind Hays (and husband LCDR Matthew Hays, USN), Aleksandra, John, and Grace; and a daughter Holly Garlick of Tampa, FL, along with her husband, Scott, and their children Morgan, Gavin, and Shay.
A private graveside service will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ForKids of Norfolk, VA located at: P.O. Box 6044, Norfolk, VA 23508 or online at: https://app.mobilecause.com/f/1568/n?vid=6xck3. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020