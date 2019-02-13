Services Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel 1264 Great Neck Rd N Virginia Beach , VA 23454 (757) 496-9727 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel 1264 Great Neck Rd N Virginia Beach , VA 23454 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel 1264 Great Neck Rd N Virginia Beach , VA 23454 View Map Viewing 12:30 PM - 2:45 PM Spring Branch Community Church 1500 N. Great Neck Rd. Bistro , VA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Phyllis Chittenden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phyllis Kay Chittenden

1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Phyllis Kay Chittenden, most loving and loved wife and mother, retired career businesswoman as a realtor and early on in office design, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Saturday, February 9, 2019, following a weeklong hospital stay and entered her home going with her Lord and Savior. She had been skiing flawlessly with her family in Vail, CO, over New Yearâ€™s week in the absence of any pending health issue symptom, and only learned of her affliction 24 days later, underscoring the suddenness of her familyâ€™s profound loss. Kay, the name she preferred and was best known as, was born January 9, 1952, in Portsmouth, VA, to Charlie Brown Criswell and Ivy Lucille (Barbour) Criswell. She graduated from Indian River High School (Class of 1970), attended Old Dominion University and graduated from the University of Maryland (B. S., 1979, interior design major). In her early career, she was a research analyst at Medical Center Hospital Division, Norfolk; Supervisor of the Pass and Identification Office, Flag Administrative Unit, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Norfolk; and was employed as an interior designer at Marchants, Annapolis, MD, and at Arbitron, Inc. Laurel, MD (1979-1983). While taking a reduced professional career load at times to raise a family, she became an avid activity volunteer in her sonâ€™s schools and later as a teaching assistant and substitute teacher in the classroom.In 1985, Kay launched a 34-year real estate sales career (ABR, CDPE, SFR certifications), successively serving with Larasan Realty, Long and Foster, Re/Max Alliance and Allegiance, and Wainwright. While at Re/Max she was a member of their hall of fame and 100% Club and became a multi-million dollar producer; and received Real Estate Information Network (REIN) Circle of Excellence awards over a number of years. She had planned to retire from real estate sometime in 2019.While at U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Kay first met her later husband, Edward A. Chittenden, then on a four-year civilian advisor assignment to COMSUBLANT headquarters staff from Applied Physics Laboratory, Johns Hopkins University, Laurel, MD. The couple was married August 20, 1977, in Virginia Beach following his return to MD where they took up residence in Crownsville, later in Silver Spring from 1987-97. Two sons were born to them, Edward Andrew in 1983, and Blair Alan in 1986, while the family resided in Virginia Beach during a second four-year assignment of Kayâ€™s husband to COMSUBLANT. On her husbandâ€™s retirement in 1998, the family relocated to their Virginia Beach home in Cape Henry Shores subdivision.Kay was an exceptionally personable and dynamic person and made friends with anyone who came into contact with her. Of strong Christian faith, she attended Spring Branch Community Church together with her husband. Above all, she diligently and lovingly gave all her heart, mind, soul and boundless energy to her husband and two sons, her parents and siblings, and to extended family members. She was intimately involved in her sonâ€™s lives, in all facets of closely sharing in both personal and fun-filled family activities as well as in developing them for later life. Sadly, son Blair lost his life on a family vacation at age 15 in a tragic accident, to the heartbreak of his then surviving family members, especially as experienced by his mother Kay who now reunites with him. And yet, she has carried on courageously and magnificently in the years since and, further, she has efficiently directed for several years the caregiving of her beloved, widowed mother Ivy Lucille Criswell-Tarkenton, who is yet in her own home, and Kay was strongly committed to regularly being at her side in personal, loving support ways. Kay was also a loving adopted mother to her series of three toy Yorkshire terriers over the years and leaves her surviving, adoring one- year-old Maltese, Chloe. Kay shall be missed greatly by her family and friends whose memories of her will be cherished deeply.Kay was predeceased by her father Charlie Brown Criswell, son Blair A. Chittenden, her brother Danny L. Criswell; and a number of uncles and aunts. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Edward Alan Chittenden; son Edward Andrew Chittenden and his partner Natali Martinez, together of Brooklyn, NY; mother Ivy Lucille Criswell-Tarkenton of Chesapeake; brother Charles W. Criswell of Virginia Beach; brother-in-law David L. and wife Marcie Chittenden of Kissimmee, FL; sister-in-law Linda C. Criswell of Henrico; aunt Ola Adkins of Gretna; niece Heather and husband Colin Davidson of San Francisco; nieces Courtney and husband Brady Osborne, Jennifer L. Criswell, all of Virginia Beach; nephews Daniel Jason Criswell of Chesapeake and Kevin R. Criswell of Mathews; grandnephews Tucker and Tanner Osborne of Virginia Beach; a number of cousins; and countless friends. The family wishes to thank the compassionate caregivers at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital for their excellent services.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11 AM at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1264 N. Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach, with Reverend Michael Simone officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot in Princess Anne Memorial Park, Virginia Beach; and in turn followed by a reception to be held at Spring Branch Community Church, 1500 N. Great Neck Rd., in their Bistro, from 12:30 to 2:45 PM., Feb. 23. Relatives and friends are further invited to visit the family, with open-casket viewing, at this same Hollomon-Brown site on Saturday, February 16, from 4 to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spring Branch Community Church at springbranch.org, or to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at panCAN.org, or to a charity of oneâ€™s choice.