Phyllis L. Lannik, a longtime resident of Portsmouth and Norfolk Virginia died on Wednesday February 27, 2020 at Norfolk General Hospital. Born in 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, she received her BA from Washington University in Saint Louis in 1973.
Phyllis spent ten years in office management and personnel matters in a number of locations. She went on to work advocating and raising funds for multiple Jewish organizations in Tidewater Virginia. She travelled all over the world on missions to visit Jews who needed help.
Although she loved travel and going through life with good humor and judgment, her primary joy was her husband, son and granddaughter.
She is survived by her brother Gary Landau as well as her husband David and her son Joshua and grandchild Ayelet.
A funeral service will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Monday March 2, 2020 at the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Memorial gifts may be made to Jewish Family Services of Tidewater. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 29, 2020