The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Lannik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Landau Lannik


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Landau Lannik Obituary
Phyllis L. Lannik, a longtime resident of Portsmouth and Norfolk Virginia died on Wednesday February 27, 2020 at Norfolk General Hospital. Born in 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, she received her BA from Washington University in Saint Louis in 1973.

Phyllis spent ten years in office management and personnel matters in a number of locations. She went on to work advocating and raising funds for multiple Jewish organizations in Tidewater Virginia. She travelled all over the world on missions to visit Jews who needed help.

Although she loved travel and going through life with good humor and judgment, her primary joy was her husband, son and granddaughter.

She is survived by her brother Gary Landau as well as her husband David and her son Joshua and grandchild Ayelet.

A funeral service will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Monday March 2, 2020 at the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Memorial gifts may be made to Jewish Family Services of Tidewater. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -