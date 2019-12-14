|
Phyllis N. Friedman, 76, passed away Thursday, December 12th in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Phyllis is the daughter of Lawrence L. and Mildred Newfield. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara Newfield and her beloved husband, Melvin Friedman.
Phyllis graduated from Old Dominion University and William and Mary University, receiving a PhD in Early Childhood Development. She worked as an educator for more than 50 years, mainly in Williamsburg School System. She was instrumental in integration of the school system in 1966. She also assisted in organizing The Head Start Program and worked diligently with the Cheatem Annex to assist men up to the age of 65 who were economically disadvantaged. She also worked with individual cases of children with learning disabilities in private practice.
Surviving family members are Alan and Julia Dail; grandchildren Ariana and Ava Dail, Erin and Laura Friedman; grandchildren, Caroline and Lillian Friedman, Jonathan and Steven Friedman.
Phyllis' passions in life were her grandchildren, her beloved Melvin and her students. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate to the organization of your choice or the .
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby Street in Norfolk. A reception will follow interment at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 14, 2019