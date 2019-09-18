The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Phyllis Shuet-Ai Cheng


1934 - 2019
Phyllis Shuet-Ai Cheng Obituary
Phyllis Shuet-Ai Cheng of the 400 block of Dundaff Street, died on September 3, 2019 in a hospital.

She was born in Shanghai, China and lived in the U.S. since 1965. She received her BS degree in Mathematics from Wilkes University, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, and her MS degree in Library and Information Science from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA. She retired as a principal librarian of Portsmouth City Library in Portsmouth, VA after 19 years of service. She was a computer systems manager and the chief cataloger.

She is predeceased by her husband, Chi Shiwing Cheng and survived by her brother-in-law, Professor Ji-Ji Cheng of Fudan University, Shanghai, China; nieces, Jean Y. Liu of New Jersey, Vicki Yike Cheng of Naperville, IL; nephew Dr. Yizong Cheng of Cincinnati, OH, as well as nieces and nephews in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the U.K. and the U.S.

Burial is in Forest Lawn Cemetery. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019
