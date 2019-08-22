|
|
James Sr. and Mildred McMillan welcomed their first born child, Phyllis Marie McMillan on September 6, 1948. Phyllis went home to be with the Lord on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2019.
Phyllis grew up in Norfolk. She was educated in the Norfolk Public School System. She later graduated from Tidewater Tech receiving her Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Criminal Justice. Phyllis was then employed for the intellectually disabled community for 40 plus years. She was a faithful and long time member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Phyllis had a great love for fishing, gardening, making floral arrangements and baking.
Phyllis loved her children and grandchildren and there was nothing she would not do for them. She was predeceased by her son Kenya Perry and her brother James Austin McMillan Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory a sister who was also her best friend, Gertrude Ann McMillan. Three daughters Tanya Dunbar, Lenika Scott (Gregg) and DeShera Sulaiman, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She also leaves aunts, uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends whom she loved and cherished deeply. Services will be held, 11am, Sat. Aug. 24, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church located at 900 Middlesex Street. Viewing will be held, 4 to 8pm, Friday, August 23rd at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Ave.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 22, 2019