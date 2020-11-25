1/1
Phyllis Virginia Jennette Steed
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Virginia Jennette Steed passed this day 11-20-2020. She was born 11-09-1936 at Cape Henry Virginia. She was pre-deceased by her husband Ray Elliot Steed, her parents Virginia and Alton Jennette, her paternal grandparents Utah and Mary Jennette , her maternal grandparents Ed and Bertie Mae Johnson, beloved aunt and uncle Eva and Billy Washburn. She is survived by two brothers, Michael C Jennette and David A Jennette (Amy), ex-wife Rebecca Brewer, nephews Chris (Tasha) Jennette and Cole (Sierra) Jennette.

Phyllis was a total beach girl, sad to leave, joyous when returning . She was especially kind, beautiful, fiercely loyal, gracious of spirit, and good. She loved to dress stylishly (in the family, we called it prissily). Later in life she was an avid vegetable gardener growing fine tomatoes, sweet green peppers and cucumbers. She made an amazing chow-chow (taught to her by beloved aunt Eva). She was a member of the Looney Tunes, a group of wonderful women with whom she went to grade school and later graduated high school, all of them being part of the VBHS classes of 1955/1956.

Funeral arrangements are with Altmeyer Funeral Home (Maestas Chapel) on Baltic Avenue. She will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad. A celebration of life will be held later and announced in this paper.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Maestas Chapel
1801 Baltic Ave.
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 428-1112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved