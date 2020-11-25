Phyllis Virginia Jennette Steed passed this day 11-20-2020. She was born 11-09-1936 at Cape Henry Virginia. She was pre-deceased by her husband Ray Elliot Steed, her parents Virginia and Alton Jennette, her paternal grandparents Utah and Mary Jennette , her maternal grandparents Ed and Bertie Mae Johnson, beloved aunt and uncle Eva and Billy Washburn. She is survived by two brothers, Michael C Jennette and David A Jennette (Amy), ex-wife Rebecca Brewer, nephews Chris (Tasha) Jennette and Cole (Sierra) Jennette.Phyllis was a total beach girl, sad to leave, joyous when returning . She was especially kind, beautiful, fiercely loyal, gracious of spirit, and good. She loved to dress stylishly (in the family, we called it prissily). Later in life she was an avid vegetable gardener growing fine tomatoes, sweet green peppers and cucumbers. She made an amazing chow-chow (taught to her by beloved aunt Eva). She was a member of the Looney Tunes, a group of wonderful women with whom she went to grade school and later graduated high school, all of them being part of the VBHS classes of 1955/1956.Funeral arrangements are with Altmeyer Funeral Home (Maestas Chapel) on Baltic Avenue. She will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad. A celebration of life will be held later and announced in this paper.