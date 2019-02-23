Pierre Arlington DeBaun age 76 died on Thursday February 21, 2019 in his beloved Costa Rica. Perry was born November 12, 1942 in Oceanside NY to Walter and Frances and grew up surrounded by his fun loving and extensive family of aunts, uncles, siblings, and cousins. Perry received his degree in both Economics and History from the University of Wisconsin â€"La Crosse. He served as M.P. in the 534th of U.S. Army in Panama from 1967 to 1969. Perry loved Long Island and The City, but he followed his sister Teresa Ann Dennis and her husband David Dennis to Virginia Beach in 1976 and here Perry began his remarkable career in Dental Sales. He was a beloved and caring Uncle to his family and treasured by his extended network of friends and colleagues. Perry will be forever remembered for his sense of adventure, his humor, and Big Fun. A Celebration of Perryâ€™s Life will be scheduled in the upcoming weeks. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary