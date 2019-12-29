|
|
Polly Hopkins Hunter, 85, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on December 21, 2019 at Spring Arbor of the Outer Banks, in Kill Devil Hills after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Polly was born and raised in Columbia, NC. She and her husband, Cliff, raised their family in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, spending summers on the Outer Banks, before retiring to Kitty Hawk, NC in 1992.
After retiring from Norfolk Shipbuilding and Drydock, she and Cliff moved to their retirement home in Kitty Hawk, where she worked at Beach Realty, became a full-time grandmother, and an active member of Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church.
Polly is survived by her sister, Gwen Heath, sister-in-law, Shirley Hopkins, a son, Pete Hopkins Hunter, and wife Daphne Degabrielle, a daughter, Janet Knauff, and husband Danny Knauff, and grandchildren, Christopher and Kelsey Hunter, and Nicole Knauff. She is also fondly remembered by surrogate daughter, Lynn Kellam Baker. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Clifton Stokes Hunter, her parents, Pete and Ella Hopkins, and brothers Hugh and Allen.
The family would like to express their thanks to the caring staff at Spring Arbor and Albemarle Hospice for their support, compassion, and assistance.
A celebration of Polly's life will be held at Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church, Care Ministry, 803 W. Kitty Hawk Rd., Kitty Hawk, NC 27949.
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019