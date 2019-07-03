The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Pamlico Memorial Gardens
Washington, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Polly Guirkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Polly Whitley Guirkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Polly Whitley Guirkins Obituary
Polly Whitley Guirkins, 88, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born in Washington, NC to the late Chacy M. and Myrtle Cutler Whitley and was also preceded by her beloved husband of 63 years, John N. Guirkins. She was a member of South Norfolk Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, John H. Guirkins and his fiancÃ©e Deborah A. Humphries, and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019, from 10-11am at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. A celebration of her life will begin promptly at 11am at the funeral home with burial to follow in Pamlico Memorial Gardens, Washington, NC at 3pm. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now