Polly Whitley Guirkins, 88, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born in Washington, NC to the late Chacy M. and Myrtle Cutler Whitley and was also preceded by her beloved husband of 63 years, John N. Guirkins. She was a member of South Norfolk Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, John H. Guirkins and his fiancÃ©e Deborah A. Humphries, and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019, from 10-11am at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. A celebration of her life will begin promptly at 11am at the funeral home with burial to follow in Pamlico Memorial Gardens, Washington, NC at 3pm. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 3, 2019