Known to family and friends as "Buck" or "Bucky", Porter Haynes Mason, Jr., passed away peacefully with his family by his side. A devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son, he was born and raised in Norfolk, and eventually settled with his beautiful, strong, and kind-hearted wife, Nelly Vadas Mason, in Virginia Beach, where they raised their three grateful children Vicky, Pam, and Porter. Buck studied civil engineering at the University of Virginia, and was respected and admired by colleagues throughout Tidewater for his dedication, ingenuity, creative problem-solving, and unique knack for being able to anticipate and solve complex problems on the back of a napkin. He intuitively knew when he needed to tap into his life's experience beyond what the textbooks taught.
Among his many noteworthy accomplishments were working on the construction of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel as a young engineer, winning a plethora of golf tournaments as an aspiring semi-pro golfer (often with Curtis and Alan Strange as caddies), solving calculus problems for his children in the middle of the night when he was awoken out of a dead sleep for homework help, being able to keep pace partying with all of our college classmates at graduation celebrations, and charming every cashier, waitress, nurse, and random stranger he met, who soon became a friend.
The son of Porter Haynes Mason, Sr. (known as "Sprat") and Evelyn Byrd Rockefeller Mason (known as "Mama Katie"), he is survived by his sister Katie Lou Mason Jones and her husband Linmore Lee Jones, Jr., brother-in-law Robert Wohner and his wife Marika; beloved nephews of "Uncle Buck" including Robi, Johnny, Miki, Clayton, Trae and their families; and his three children who inherited a double-dose of his and Nelly's stubbornness and their lovingkindess: Victoria Mason McNees, her husband Wes, and their son Mason; Pamela Mason and her loved ones; and Porter (who actually goes by "Porter") H. Mason, III, his wife Kim, and their daughters Nelly Bee and Lucy Grace (known as "Lulu").
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the two breast cancer foundations Buck faithfully supported: Metavivor.org and BuffsGarden.com on 47th Street, where our family spent many happy years enjoying the oceanfront and where he unwaveringly brought orange pansies and red roses to his love, at the end of the path where her memorial stone looks onto the ocean that brought them together. Online condolences, fond memories, and funny stories may be shared with the family at hdoliver.com.
Among his many noteworthy accomplishments were working on the construction of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel as a young engineer, winning a plethora of golf tournaments as an aspiring semi-pro golfer (often with Curtis and Alan Strange as caddies), solving calculus problems for his children in the middle of the night when he was awoken out of a dead sleep for homework help, being able to keep pace partying with all of our college classmates at graduation celebrations, and charming every cashier, waitress, nurse, and random stranger he met, who soon became a friend.
The son of Porter Haynes Mason, Sr. (known as "Sprat") and Evelyn Byrd Rockefeller Mason (known as "Mama Katie"), he is survived by his sister Katie Lou Mason Jones and her husband Linmore Lee Jones, Jr., brother-in-law Robert Wohner and his wife Marika; beloved nephews of "Uncle Buck" including Robi, Johnny, Miki, Clayton, Trae and their families; and his three children who inherited a double-dose of his and Nelly's stubbornness and their lovingkindess: Victoria Mason McNees, her husband Wes, and their son Mason; Pamela Mason and her loved ones; and Porter (who actually goes by "Porter") H. Mason, III, his wife Kim, and their daughters Nelly Bee and Lucy Grace (known as "Lulu").
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the two breast cancer foundations Buck faithfully supported: Metavivor.org and BuffsGarden.com on 47th Street, where our family spent many happy years enjoying the oceanfront and where he unwaveringly brought orange pansies and red roses to his love, at the end of the path where her memorial stone looks onto the ocean that brought them together. Online condolences, fond memories, and funny stories may be shared with the family at hdoliver.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 4, 2020.