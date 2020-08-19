1/1
Portia Ann Williams
Portia Ann Williams, 74, of VA Beach, VA peacefully passed away at home on 8/18/2020.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Herman and Mary Smith.

She is cherished in memory by her husband of 27 years, Harold "Rusty" Williams; children Robert Kline (GeriLynn), Jon Kline (Heidi), Tracy Williams, Kim Markus (Mike); brother Ronald Smith; sisters Kay Green, Pauline Price (Allen), Fran Herbert, Cindy Mink; sister-in-law Betty Edwards (Ed); grandchildren Courtney Kline, Tanner and Makenzie Kline, Owen, Colson, and Cooper Markus, Aubree and Alexis Williams, and Reagan Warner.

She was an avid lover of reading, coloring, puzzles of all kinds, Virginia Scratchers, and playing Slots.

A graveside funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/hdoliverfuneralapts/.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in her honor at the American Cancer Society or at the ALS Association of Hampton Roads.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
