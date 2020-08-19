Portia Ann Williams, 74, of VA Beach, VA peacefully passed away at home on 8/18/2020.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Herman and Mary Smith.
She is cherished in memory by her husband of 27 years, Harold "Rusty" Williams; children Robert Kline (GeriLynn), Jon Kline (Heidi), Tracy Williams, Kim Markus (Mike); brother Ronald Smith; sisters Kay Green, Pauline Price (Allen), Fran Herbert, Cindy Mink; sister-in-law Betty Edwards (Ed); grandchildren Courtney Kline, Tanner and Makenzie Kline, Owen, Colson, and Cooper Markus, Aubree and Alexis Williams, and Reagan Warner.
She was an avid lover of reading, coloring, puzzles of all kinds, Virginia Scratchers, and playing Slots.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/hdoliverfuneralapts/
.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in her honor at the American Cancer Society
or at the ALS Association of Hampton Roads.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com