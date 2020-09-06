1/
Precious D. J. Hill
1970 - 2020
NORTH CAROLINA - Precious Dorothy Jarrette Hill, 50, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in her home. She was born in Portsmouth, VA on April 28, 1970; and was very diverse in her working career. Precious was a vet tech, owned a roofing company and was a paralegal for many years before working in the HVAC field with her husband Rick. She was preceded in death by her father, Pete Linville, Jr. and her brother, William "Billy" Linville.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Linville; her husband, Rick Hill, Jr.; two daughters, Luv Spence and husband Elvis and Christina Marcum and husband Alex; four sons, Benjamin Davis, Tracey Gerth, Christopher Gerth and his wife Courtney and Zachary Hill; and nine grandchildren.

A viewing and visitation will be held from 5 - 7 PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
