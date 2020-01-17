|
|
Franklin - Preston Darden Cotton, 96, passed away January 16, 2020 in his home with family by his side. Preston was a native of Southampton County and a son of the late Vernard Preston Cotton and Annie Laurie Darden Cotton and was also predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law Thomas Redelle and Mary Alice Cotton, two brothers-in-law Woodrow Ferguson and Richard Brock, and a niece Jo Ferguson Jarratt.
Preston was a 1940 graduate of Franklin High School and was a WWII Army Veteran. He served in the European Theater for 18 months from 1944 to 1946. Preston retired from Union Camp Corporation after 43 years of service and was a member of the American Legion Post #73 and Sycamore Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling with Gaynell Riddick to Western USA, Canada, and Scandinavian countries. Preston enjoyed all sports both playing and watching.
Left to cherish his memory are a sister Grace Caroline Ferguson "Dinks" Brock, eight nieces and nephews Teressa Beier (Karl), Dell Cotton, Nell Daughtrey (Charlie), Veronica Ferguson, Woody Ferguson (Jean), Janet Bulls (Ronnie), Wayne Ferguson, and Kevin Ferguson (Karen), numerous great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, and his loving caregivers Bertha Walker and Michelle Whitacker.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Sycamore Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Reginald Warren and Rev. David Roberts officiating. The burial with Military Honors will follow in Poplar Spring Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Sycamore Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 31120 Sycamore Church Road, Franklin, VA 23851. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 17, 2020