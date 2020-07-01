Preston Harrell
1950 - 2020
Preston Harrell, 70, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born in Hertford, North Carolina on June 25, 1950 to the late, Robert and Benna Harrell. He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly forty-six years, Anna Ruth Harrell; son, David Preston Harrell (Amy); daughters, Lisa Hardin (Johnathan) and Lori Ellis; brother, Robert E. Harrell; sisters, Carolyn Rodriguez, Shirley Smith and Rita Thomas; a special mother-in-law, Hazel Thompson; grandchildren, Alana, Lindsay, Taylor, Preston, Zachary, and Mason; and many other cherished family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:30-8 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Casual attire / Hawaiian wear welcomed. Memorial service will be conducted at a later date at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to D4D (Daughters for Dads) at PO Box 1066, Winterville, NC 28590.

www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
