|
|
PORTSMOUTH-Thursday, July 11, 2019, Randy, age 59, suddenly passed away after an unexpected illness. Randy graduated from Alliance Christian High School and attended Old Dominion University. He was the owner of Sun Building Corporation which was started by his father, â€œBiffâ€ Leitner. Randy was predeceased by his father, Preston J. Leitner, Jr. and his mother, Annie Pearl and his sister, Patricia Vick. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lindsay Sauer (Dan) and Lauryn Leitner; sister, Beverly Rowe; niece, Natalie Mertz; nephews, Michael Rowe and Thomas Vick; 3 grandchildren, Jordan, Brevin and Emilia; and numerous extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Randyâ€™s life will be held at Amiciâ€™s Restaurant, 611 Airline Blvd., Portsmouth on Wednesday, July 17th from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Portsmouth Humane Society. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019