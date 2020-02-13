|
On Saturday, Feb 8, 2020, Price Tucker Leach Jr. 65 transitioned from labor to reward. He was the only son born (December 9, 1954) to the late Price Tucker Leach Sr. and Frances Leach. Price was a graduate of I.C. Norcom High School. He attended Norfolk State University. Price retired from US Army as well as the Naval Air Station after 41 years of dedicated service. He was reared in the admonition of the Lord. Left to cherish his memories and legacy is his beloved wife Sheryl Leach; two daughters Tara Thomas (Terence) Raleigh, NC; Shanay Leach of Chesapeake, VA and son Orlando Smith (Alexandria LA); grandchildren; Brianna Thomas, Caleb Thomas, Cayden "Price" Byers, and Kali Smith; three sisters; Gwendolyn Leach (Hampton, VA), Ethel Leach (Portsmouth, VA), Janice Leach (Richmond, VA); one aunt Ora Lee Leach (Baltimore MD) and a host of family and friends. Viewing will begin Friday, February 14, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel with a Wake Service from 5:30-6:30 pm. A Funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Fourth Baptist Church,Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2020