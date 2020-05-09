Priscilla V. Moore, 63, passed away April 11, 2020 in the Philippines. Born July 10, 1956 to Enrique (Deceased) and Trinidad Barrogo. Priscilla married Donald Moore June 1982, and had two sons. She was a devoted Catholic of Saint Matthew's Church in Virginia Beach. Priscilla Earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology. She loved being a Microbiologist. She proudly worked for DePaul Hospital and Labcorp of America. Priscilla leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Donald Moore, sons Robert and wife Sammy Moore, Donald Jr. and wife Emily Moore. Grandkids: Laurelynn, Averie, Blake, Isaiah and Jaxon. Siblings: Ercilla Barrogo, Perla Cayabyab, Alfredo Barrogo, Arturo Barrogo and Armando Barrogo, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private services were held on April 15, 2020 in the Philippines.



