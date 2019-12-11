The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Pryor McDaniel


1936 - 2019
Pryor McDaniel Obituary
On Friday, December 6, 2019, our Heavenly Father, called our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend home to rest.

Pryor McDaniel was born January 15, 1936 in Lynchburg, Virginia to Mary McDaniel Williams. He began school in Lynchburg, Virginia, however, he migrated to Baltimore, Maryland.

He was a United States Marines Corps Reserve Veteran and retired from the Federal Government as a Civil Service employee and the Virginian Pilot.

Pryor was a member of Zion Bethel Church in Portsmouth, Virginia.

He was the widower of Elnora Sawyer McDaniel, Louise Armstrong-McDaniel and Valerie Taylor-McDaniel.

He leaves to cherish his memory from his first wife, Elnora, children, Pryor, Jr., Kevin (Valerie), Diane McDaniel Waye (Kelvin) and Avis McDaniel; special stepson, Archie Armstrong. He also leaves to cherish his memory, Sheila Sawyer, Patricia Mojica, Melba Johnson and David Crudup; eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A funeral service will be held, 11am, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St., Norfolk, Virginia, 23505 with burial taking place at Hampton National Cemetery. Viewing will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday. Condolences may be offered to the family at

www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019
