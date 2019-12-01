|
Purita Aguirre Darang, 79, passed away November 27, 2019. Purita, also known as Meemaw was born in the Philippines and was preceded in death by her parents, Principio G. and Priscilla C. Aguirre; loving husband of 51 years, Wilfredo O. Darang; brothers, Genaro, Arturo, and Oscar Aguirre; and sister-in-law, Yolanda. She was a devout teacher; serving her community for over 35 years in the public school system (Virginia Beach and Norfolk), Tagalog classes, and CCD. Purita was a longtime member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. She was an active member of the Pangasinan Association of VA, United Ilocano Association of Tidewater, Hiram Club, SCAPA, FANHS of Hampton Roads, and a volunteer at the Sandler Center.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters, Wilita Schools (Todd) and Wilma Howes (Heath); son, Wilfred Darang (Kelly); grandchildren, Garrett Lassiter, Zoe Mathis (William), Alaina Eley (CJ), Ava Schools, Jacob Seib, Sophia Darang, Hamilton Howes, Wheeler Howes; great-grandson, Maghnus; siblings Nancy A. Dimaano (Emmanuel), Romeo C. Aguirre (Gloria); sisters-in-law, Elsa and Jennifer Aguirre; Virginia family, Jon Dimaano and Didi Klink (Travis) and their children; and a multitude of family and friends.
Please come celebrate Purita's zest for life by wearing your most festive attire and bling! The family will receive friends at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Va. Beach Blvd. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. with the novena to begin at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on December 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, followed by a reception. Condolences may be offered to the family and online at www.woodlawngroup.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019