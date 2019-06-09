Services Bliley's Funeral Homes 8510 Staples Mill Rd Richmond , VA 23228 (804) 355-3800 Resources More Obituaries for Queen Stephenson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Queen B. Stephenson

Obituary Condolences Flowers A useful and fruitful life came to a close on June 6, 2019, when Queen B. Stephenson answered her call to be an angel of mercy in heaven. She resided at 9617 Hastings Mill Dr., Glen Allen, VA. She was the youngest child of the late Mr. Wallace Bray and Queen L. Bray Vaughn. Being reared in a Christian home, Queen was converted and baptized at an early age. The genuine love she showed for God, her family and friends never ceased. She was always willing and ready to help and be a blessing to others however she could. Her motto was â€œDo unto others as you would have them do unto you.â€ She gave of herself to others frequently through her love of cooking and in singing the praises of God. She also loved to travel and visited more than a half dozen countries around the world. Queen was educated in the Norfolk Public Schools where she excelled as a student. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in education, with Distinction, from Norfolk State University, and a Master of Science degree in education from Old Dominion University. She was a classroom teacher, an Adult Education Instructor, Chapter I Resource Team Leader, and an Assistant Principal in the Norfolk School System until her retirement in 1992. At Mount Hermon Baptist Temple Church in Portsmouth, Virginia, Queen worked diligently in the service of the Lord. She sang in the Gospel and Senior Choirs, served as the Chairwoman of the Deaconess Board, was a member of Berean Sunday School class, the missionary ministry, the widowsâ€™ ministry, the Flower Club ministry, and the Lay Womenâ€™s ministry, and also served as the Church Treasurer for a number of years. She also became a supportive member of Olive Branch Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Ernest Reid. After moving to Glen Allen, VA in 2013, she became a member of St. Peter Baptist Church. Queen was an active member of several organizations, including the Martha Chapter #10 Order of the Eastern Stars, the Optimist Club International, and the Twinks Social and Civic Club, Inc. She was a Golden Life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., a life member of the Education Association of Norfolk, Virginia, the Virginia Education Association and the National Education Association. Queen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Deacon Robert L. Stephenson, her beloved son, Stewart (Wanda) Alston, Jr., three sisters and two brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved son, Michael G. Baxter and companion Gayle Shaw-Young of Glen Allen, Virginia, one grandchild, Laurie B. Alston, two nieces, Lillian Bond and Carolyn Bullard of Conyers, Georgia, (two) nephews, Elliot (Claretha) Conner of Lakeland, Florida, and Wallace (Beverly) Conner of Conyers, Georgia, two sisters-in-law, Mildred S. Rountree of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Catherine J. Bray of Chesapeake, Virginia, a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends, and a devoted companion, Kallie Moody. Last but not least her faithful and loving furry friend and companion Merle. The family will host friends and visitors at the Staples Mill Blileyâ€™s funeral home located at 8510 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, VA from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 11, 2019. The funeral will be held at St. Peter Baptist Church located at 2040 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060 at 1pm. Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Interment will be Thursday June 13, 2019 at 1pm. at the Roosevelt Memorial Park, 1101 Campostella Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries