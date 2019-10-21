The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Queen Elizabeth Davis Obituary
Queen Elizabeth Davis 91, passed on October 9, 2019 in a local Memphis hospital. She is survived by 8 children to include a son of Portsmouth, VA, Glenn E. Davis (Karen Fisher Davis), and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral service is Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:00 am at E.H.Ford Mortuary Services, 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38116. (901)358-9558. Information provided by Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth, VA. (757-399-6366) www.fisherfuneral.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 21, 2019
