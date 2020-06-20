Queen Mitchell, 88, of Chesapeake, VA passed on June 15, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Mary A. Jenkins and Ora Wilks and her children, Linda M. Ward, Curtis A. Mitchell, Valerie E. Ward (Spence), Crystal D. Richardson, Lois A. Mitchell, Cynthia G. Green (Ron), Vera Collins, Verna Chapman (Bruce, Sr), Vernell Hatchell (Christopher), Anthony J. Mitchell and Sylvia E. Williams.
A life celebration service will be held June 22, 2020 at 12 noon in J.T. Fisher Funeral Services Chapel, 1248 N George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake, VA.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.jtfisherfuneralservices.com.
A life celebration service will be held June 22, 2020 at 12 noon in J.T. Fisher Funeral Services Chapel, 1248 N George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake, VA.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.jtfisherfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 20, 2020.