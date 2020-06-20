Queen Esther Mitchell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Queen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Queen Mitchell, 88, of Chesapeake, VA passed on June 15, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Mary A. Jenkins and Ora Wilks and her children, Linda M. Ward, Curtis A. Mitchell, Valerie E. Ward (Spence), Crystal D. Richardson, Lois A. Mitchell, Cynthia G. Green (Ron), Vera Collins, Verna Chapman (Bruce, Sr), Vernell Hatchell (Christopher), Anthony J. Mitchell and Sylvia E. Williams.

A life celebration service will be held June 22, 2020 at 12 noon in J.T. Fisher Funeral Services Chapel, 1248 N George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake, VA.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.jtfisherfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved