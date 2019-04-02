|
|
Queenie V. Townes, 94, of 3324 Armistead Dr., Portsmouth, VA, peacefully slipped away from her earthly life to enter her heavenly home on April 30, 2019. She was born December 27, 1924 in Franklin County, VA to the late James and Myrtle (Finney) Muse. She was married to Leonard B. Townes. To this union was born three children, Herbert Leonard, Sandra Kay Townes Powell, and Gloria Townes Francis. She was a member of Noble Street Baptist Church, Portsmouth, VA and a member of Brighton Light Chapter No. 118 Order of Eastern Star. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. and a Wake service from 6-8 p.m. at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake, VA. 23323 A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Noble Street Baptist Church, 100 Noble Street, Portsmouth, Va. Pastor Henry Jones, officiating. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtfisherfunralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2019