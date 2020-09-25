1/
Quinton C. Brinkley
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Quinton C. Brinkley, 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Frankie, his son, Ashley, his daughter in law. Meredith, two granddaughters; Abby and Riley, brother, Linwood, and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a private family memorial service in the Brinkley Family Cemetery in Hertford County, NC.

Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Brinkley family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 25, 2020.
