|
|
R. Braxton Hill III, 73, of Crystal Drive, Virginia Beach died peacefully March 14, 2020, attended by his family. He was a native of Norfolk and a longtime resident of Virginia Beach.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rowland Braxton Hill Jr. and Barbara Ballance Hill, his sister Bruce Hill Darden, and brothers Allen Bryan Hill and Harvey Brooks Hill.
Braxton graduated Granby High School '64 (football captain), the University of Virginia School of Commerce '68 on a full football scholarship, and the UVA School of Law '71. He also received his CPA certification. After law school he served two years as an attorney advisor to The Honorable Judge Austin Hoyt, US Tax Court in Washington DC. In 1973 returned to Norfolk to work for the CPA firm of Waller and Woodhouse. In 1978 he joined the law firm of Canoles, Mastracco, Martone, Barr and Russell, which evolved to Kaufman and Canoles in 1982 and where he has remained a partner since, specializing in tax law.
Best Lawyers in America has listed Braxton annually since 1987 and showed him as Norfolk Tax Lawyer of the Year in 2011. He was regularly listed in other publications such as Virginia Super Lawyers, Virginia's Legal Elite (Virginia Business Magazine), and Top Lawyers (CoVaBIZ).
Braxton was a member of and served on various committees for the American Bar Association and the Virginia State Bar. He served on the City of Norfolk Municipal Bond Commission from 1980 to 2016. He was a member of the Virginia Bar Association, Virginia Beach Bar Association, the Norfolk-Portsmouth Bar Association, the American College of Tax Counsel (Fellow), and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He served for many years as Editor for the Annual Virginia Conference on Federal Taxation at the University of Virginia.
Braxton was an Eagle Scout, Troop 15 Norfolk, and a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Braxton is survived by his loving wife Elaine MacArthur Hill; son R. Braxton Hill IV; daughters Austin Ballance Travers and Paris A. Hill-Castillo; stepdaughters Stephanie Phelps and Alisa Phelps; grandchildren and step-grandchildren Walker, Braxton, Isabelle, Sophia, Lucy, Kaya, Margo, Mac and Lucas; brother George B. Hill (Brick) and his wife Louise; nephew George B. Hill Jr (Brick); and niece Marie Claire Hill (Mimi).
Braxton will be cremated and his ashes spread privately by his family. Services are pending, please check back at hdoliver.com for any updates. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Laskin Road Chapel is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020