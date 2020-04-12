|
R. David Flanagan Jr. went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2020.
David was a life-long resident of Pungo and was preceded in death by his parents, Roy D. Flanagan Sr. and Alice Williams Flanagan. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susan Brown Flanagan; his children, Roy D. Flanagan III (Jeannie) and Amy Flanagan Irving (Rick); 7 grandchildren, Colby, Bailey, Fletcher, Avonlea, Lucas, Allie, and Emmie; and many beloved relatives and friends.
Like his father and grandfather before him, David farmed all of his life. He was the happiest when he was in the field tilling the soil. When he could no longer farm, he still enjoyed sitting outside under the tree watching his son and grandsons carry on the family tradition of farming. David was known for his Princess Anne turkeys and served in many capacities in the agricultural community.
He was a lifelong member of Charity United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charity United Methodist Church Building Fund. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020