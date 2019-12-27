Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem C.O.G.I.C.
R. Elizabeth Johnson Obituary
R. Elizabeth Johnson transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. "Liz", as she was so affectionately known by family and friends, was born in Princess Anne County; now known as Va. Beach, to the late Ulysses and Mary Hodges. She will always be remembered for her infectious smile and fun loving nature will truly be missed. Liz never met a stranger. Liz was predeceased by her husband, parents, son, granddaughter and many other close relatives.Here to cherish her legacy are her son; Ulysses(Patrice), 1 sister; Magdeline, 1 daughter-in-law; Susanna, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be on Monday, December 30, 2019, 11a.m. at New Jerusalem C.O.G.I.C.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 27, 2019
