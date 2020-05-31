R. Wayne Browning Sr.
1931 - 2020
R. Wayne Browning, Sr. died May 27, 2020 at his home in Davis Wharf, VA. He was born September 13, 1931. He is survived by his wife, Mary Will Copes Browning; their 5 children; 4 grandchildren; and other extended family.

Hen enjoyed a long life full of love, family, friends, and service to others. With all his many activities, his favorite and most important work was being Dad.

The complete obituary may be viewed at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
