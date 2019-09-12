|
|
R. Wayne Cobb, 66, passed away September 10, 2019. He was born in Nansemond County, VA the son of the late Russell Tillson Cobb and Ella Gillette Holland Cobb. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Guy Lee Hardy; granddaughter, Danica Starr Thompson; and brother-in-law, Guy Lee Hardy, Jr. Wayne was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He was a member of the Zuni Hunt Club, Windsor Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, and the Zuni Ruritan Club. Wayne is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy Jo Hardy Cobb; daughter and son-in-law, Kriston C. Thompson (C.J.); grandchildren, Justin, Chris, and Cayden; sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda C. Oliver (Whit), Janice C. Greene (Mark), and Patsy C. Tew (Randy); mother-in-law, Betty J. Hardy; brother-in-law, Ricky Hardy; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Tim Rawls officiating. Burial will follow at Windsor Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Friday night from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Windsor Volunteer Rescue Squad, Windsor Volunteer Fire Department, or the . Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 12, 2019