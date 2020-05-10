Rachael Caroline Ward passed on May 7th, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, William M. Ward, Jr. and their daughter, Rebecca Anne. She was the daughter of Rebecca H. Dorset and was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on August 10, 1927 but lived in Norfolk all of her life.
She leaves her surviving daughter, Lynda Wilgus and her husband John, along with 4 grandchildren: Jennifer Steele and husband Jeff, Sherie Miller and husband Jamie, Lisa Knight and husband Lester, and grandson Kristopher Wilgus. She also had 6 wonderful great-grandchildren who called her "GG": Tyler and Megan Steele, Zachery and Skyler Miller, and Thomas and Jacob Knight.
She enjoyed life and her family and friends were her world. She also volunteered at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for 45 years, the Norfolk Public Library, and Meals on Wheels. One of her passions was cooking as she enjoyed preparing special meals for family, friends, and even strangers as well. As an artist, she shared her works of art with family and friends. Also, because of her great love of all of God's creatures, her special love was for the Norfolk SPCA where her dear dog Charlie and mischievous Muffin were adopted.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers a donation to the Norfolk SPCA in her memory. Burial will be at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.
She leaves her surviving daughter, Lynda Wilgus and her husband John, along with 4 grandchildren: Jennifer Steele and husband Jeff, Sherie Miller and husband Jamie, Lisa Knight and husband Lester, and grandson Kristopher Wilgus. She also had 6 wonderful great-grandchildren who called her "GG": Tyler and Megan Steele, Zachery and Skyler Miller, and Thomas and Jacob Knight.
She enjoyed life and her family and friends were her world. She also volunteered at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for 45 years, the Norfolk Public Library, and Meals on Wheels. One of her passions was cooking as she enjoyed preparing special meals for family, friends, and even strangers as well. As an artist, she shared her works of art with family and friends. Also, because of her great love of all of God's creatures, her special love was for the Norfolk SPCA where her dear dog Charlie and mischievous Muffin were adopted.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers a donation to the Norfolk SPCA in her memory. Burial will be at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.