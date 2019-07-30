|
Rachel H. Hunt passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Rachel was born in Lexington, NC on September 25, 1926, to the late Viola Tysinger Hedrick and Eli Harvey Hedrick. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William â€œBillâ€ F. Hunt; two brothers, Nolan A., M. W., and Richard E. Hedrick; and son-in-law, Kenton Roy (Dink) Kellum, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Hewitt (Tommy) and Annette Kellum; sons, Lynn Wood (Linda), Perry Wood; step-children, Irene Richburg, Lounet Hunt, Roger Hunt (Sharon), Robert Hunt; seven grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren.
She attended Messiah United Methodist Church where she was a charter member. Rachel graduated from Davis Townsend High School in Davidson County, NC. During her high school years, she was an avid basketball player and served as captain on her team. After marrying her husband, William â€œBillâ€ F. Hunt, she moved to Virginia where he was stationed in the Navy. She worked at Camp Civitan helping handicapped individuals. She became a math assistant for Chesapeake Public Schools at Park Elementary School for several years. Later, she was employed at Southeastern Virginia Training Center where she again worked enthusiastically assisting mentally and physically handicapped individuals. After working several years there, she retired. She loved the Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They were the priority in her life. There was nothing she liked better than spending time with family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. When visiting Grannyâ€™s house, everyone knew there would always be good home cooked food. Traveling with her husband was such a pleasure for her. They travelled all over the United States. One of the most exciting and interesting trips she made with her husband was driving to Alaska. They bought a new van to drive on the trip, but the van was delayed arriving to the dealership; and she and her husband left the next morning to begin their trip to Alaska, which included visiting Kodiak Island. Rachelâ€™s kind love and affection will be missed by all who knew her.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Following the graveside service, the celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm at Messiah United Methodist Church. A reception will be held in the church social hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to Messiah United Methodist Church, 408 Dominion Commons Way, Chesapeake, 23323.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 30, 2019