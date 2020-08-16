Rachel Nicole Williams, 23, went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020. A gift from God, she was born on Thanksgiving Day in Monterey, CA to Eric and Marilyn Williams. Rachel was a light and did many things in her life. She started Taekwondo at age 5 and earned a first-degree black belt at age 11. She was a world traveler and has many friends and family in the Philippines. Rachel cherished her friends and was a proud member on the U.S. Naval Academy Women's Rugby Team. She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 2019. She is survived by her parents, her grandparents, Floyd and Peggy Williams, her brother Ian Zinn, her sister Fabienne Christian, Aunties and Uncles, her boyfriend Matthew McCarthy, and her dog Iris. Rachel, we love you, and miss you and celebrate your life.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in memory of Rachel to either Dawson McAllister Association found at https://www.dawsonmcallisterassociation.com/
or to Project Lucas found at https://www.projectlucas.com/
All to the glory of God.