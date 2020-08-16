I want to see you one more time, but I know it is impossible I know you can feel my tears and you do not want me to cry, but my heart is broken because I do not understand why it is important for someone to die. I will pray that god will give auntie marilyn and uncle eric strength and somehow overcome all this .. It hurts us to lose you but we have to accept because we know that god is with you .. There are no goodbyes. Where ever you'll be, you'll be in my heart ♥ REST IN PEACE MY DEAR COUSIN ♥

Ronathel abayon

