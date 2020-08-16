1/2
Rachel Nicole Williams
Rachel Nicole Williams, 23, went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020. A gift from God, she was born on Thanksgiving Day in Monterey, CA to Eric and Marilyn Williams. Rachel was a light and did many things in her life. She started Taekwondo at age 5 and earned a first-degree black belt at age 11. She was a world traveler and has many friends and family in the Philippines. Rachel cherished her friends and was a proud member on the U.S. Naval Academy Women's Rugby Team. She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 2019. She is survived by her parents, her grandparents, Floyd and Peggy Williams, her brother Ian Zinn, her sister Fabienne Christian, Aunties and Uncles, her boyfriend Matthew McCarthy, and her dog Iris. Rachel, we love you, and miss you and celebrate your life.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in memory of Rachel to either Dawson McAllister Association found at https://www.dawsonmcallisterassociation.com/ or to Project Lucas found at https://www.projectlucas.com/ All to the glory of God.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
The girls had a spirited yet somber afternoon in your honor today. There was laughter, there were hugs, there were tears. You left us too soon but you left your mark on each of us and we are grateful for the time we had! Love the Legacy!
Murph McCarthy
Friend
August 15, 2020
Eric and Marilyn, I did not know Rachel, but our son Connor was in her Company and spoke lovingly of her. I wish you both peace and grace. God bless.
Gregory and Annette Paquin
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
Thank you for your service to the Navy and the Naval Academy. God bless you and keep you. Fair winds and following seas in heaven.
Kevin Vita
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
Be at peace with the Lord princess! From Auntie Nohmie and family.
Nohmie
Family
August 15, 2020
Thank you for being the best of friends to Ana P. Mier, my daughter. You where there by her side when she needed it the most, as as Ana with you during the 4 years at USNA. You will be missed. May God comfort your family. Rest in peace, dearest Rachel.
Yadira Valdivia
Friend
August 15, 2020
Yadira Valdivia
Friend
August 15, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your beautiful Rachel! She was a very special girl! The world is darker for having lost her. Much love from Visalia CA!
Alice Harding
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
There’s no one else like Rachel. She was the first friend I made on the rugby team and forever my bus buddy for every game, even the 10 minute ride to the BSC. One time she couldn’t go to a game, so she printed out her official midshipmen photo to keep me company and keep our tradition. There was never a dull moment with her - she can have an entire room of people crying of laughter because she wasn’t afraid to be herself. I am so grateful she was a part of my life.
Cally Truong
Friend
August 15, 2020
Many prayers for your family and all she loved.
wayne zinn
August 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family ='(
Charles Bongiovanni
Friend
August 15, 2020
I had the honor of meeting Rachel when I came out from WA state to appts I had at NIH. I met up for dinner with my cousin Matt and Rachel on several occasions. Rachel you have a great smile, sense of humor, and heart! May you find rest with God!
April Hulse
Acquaintance
August 14, 2020
I want to see you one more time, but I know it is impossible I know you can feel my tears and you do not want me to cry, but my heart is broken because I do not understand why it is important for someone to die. I will pray that god will give auntie marilyn and uncle eric strength and somehow overcome all this .. It hurts us to lose you but we have to accept because we know that god is with you .. There are no goodbyes. Where ever you'll be, you'll be in my heart ♥ REST IN PEACE MY DEAR COUSIN ♥
Ronathel abayon
Family
August 14, 2020
Rachel we will miss you! We are so proud of all the accomplishments you have achieved. We are saddened that you couldn’t accomplish more. We love you little cousin!
Lyn and Kevin McCann Brown
Family
August 14, 2020
Rest in Peace Rachel, You are gone too soon. But you lives forever in our hearts.
Gladis
Family
August 14, 2020
Rachel was one of my good friends who grew up in church with me. At every event, we were together. Whether it was her sense of humor, Infectious laugh, or her Joyous heart, Rachel never ceased to make me smile. She supported me in everything I did. When I started nursing school, she was one of my biggest fans, cheering me along and sending me prayers along the way. I returned the favor by cheering her along at her rugby games (:
Now, Rachel is cheering on God alongside the angels. She will be dearly missed and is so deeply loved.
Lindsay Perkins
Friend
August 14, 2020
Eric, there are no right words to say in situations such as these, but please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers! I will always remember how proud you were when you told me you were headed off to Rachel’s graduation last year! She is most certainly an angel looking down on you and her family. With my sincerest sympathy, Melissa
Melissa
Friend
August 14, 2020
Rest In Peace Rachel. Your OLHS teachers will always remember you fondly.
Andrea Stover
Teacher
