Eldress Dr. Rachel Odessa Harris, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at BonSecours Maryview Hospital. She was a devoted wife of 66 years to her late husband, Charles Harris and an amazing mother to her only daughter, Sylvia Harris Teartt. She was a loving grandmother to five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and six great-greatgrandchildren. She created an inviting atmosphere of warmth and love for many other family members and friends that will miss her dearly. She was a faithful member of the Garden of Prayer Worship Center C.O.G.I.C. whose service exemplified the love of Christ as she ministered to the natural and spiritual needs of people.A wake will be conducted Thursday, June 13, 2019, 5:30 PM at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd. Portsmouth, VA. The home-going service will follow on Friday, June 14, 2019, 12:00 PM at Garden of Prayer Worship Center, 1001 Church St. Norfolk, VA.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.corprewfuneralhome.net Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary