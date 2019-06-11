The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel O. Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rachel O. Harris Obituary
Eldress Dr. Rachel Odessa Harris, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at BonSecours Maryview Hospital. She was a devoted wife of 66 years to her late husband, Charles Harris and an amazing mother to her only daughter, Sylvia Harris Teartt. She was a loving grandmother to five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and six great-greatgrandchildren. She created an inviting atmosphere of warmth and love for many other family members and friends that will miss her dearly. She was a faithful member of the Garden of Prayer Worship Center C.O.G.I.C. whose service exemplified the love of Christ as she ministered to the natural and spiritual needs of people.A wake will be conducted Thursday, June 13, 2019, 5:30 PM at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd. Portsmouth, VA. The home-going service will follow on Friday, June 14, 2019, 12:00 PM at Garden of Prayer Worship Center, 1001 Church St. Norfolk, VA.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.corprewfuneralhome.net
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Corprew Funeral Home 
Download Now