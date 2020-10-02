1/
Racquel G. Augustine
Racquel G. Augustine, 64, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on September 25, 2020.

Born in the Philippines, she was a retired bank teller and a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

Racquel was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Owen. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Esther Roman of the Philippines; niece, Verna Mercado of Las Vegas, NV; and her former husband, Christopher Owen of Chesapeake.

A memorial service will be celebrated at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
