Racquel G. Augustine, 64, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on September 25, 2020.
Born in the Philippines, she was a retired bank teller and a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
Racquel was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Owen. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Esther Roman of the Philippines; niece, Verna Mercado of Las Vegas, NV; and her former husband, Christopher Owen of Chesapeake.
A memorial service will be celebrated at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com