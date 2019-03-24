NORFOLK â€" Rae Ellis Devine, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born in Warren, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Jane Risher Ellis and Paul Mervin Ellis, and was the widow of Charles J. Devine, Jr., M.D. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Paul Ellis and Robert Ellis, and grandson, Ian Devine. Rae was a strong and loving individual who touched the lives of all who knew her.Mrs. Devine was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and Cazenovia College. Rae worked as an executive secretary at the Cleveland Clinic until she met the love of her life, Charles. She and Charles married in 1950 and raised five loving children. She was totally dedicated to her children and grandchildren in all aspects of their lives. Mrs. Devine was a longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, a volunteer at the Chrysler Museum of the Arts and a member of the Junior League.She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed entertaining friends, socializing at the Norfolk Yacht Club, doing crossword puzzles, and had a profound sweet tooth. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Charles J. Devine (Linda), Paul E. Devine (Vicki), Jane Devine McLemore (Tom), David C. Devine (Traci) and Rachel Devine Tarshis (Alec). Also left to cherish her memory are her sister, Audrey Pfister, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday evening, March 25th in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1501 Colonial Ave. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26th in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7800 Halprin Ave., Norfolk, VA with Fr. Nixon Negparanon officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, VA. Following the burial, the family invites everyone to celebrate Rae, at the Norfolk Yacht Club, 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Endowed Devine Family Chair in Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery, EVMS Foundation, P.O. Box 5, Norfolk, VA 23501-0005. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary