Franklin â€" Rae Hargrave Frankfort, 97, passed away June 10, 2019 in her home. She was born in Dendron to the late Bernard V. Hargrave and Lillian Slade Hargrave and was predeceased by her husband of 76 years, Philip Ellis Frankfort; a daughter Courtney F. Bowyer; a granddaughter Hunter Leslie Frankfort; and two sisters, Alma Schiller and Margaret Worrell. Rae was a member of High Street United Methodist Church and grew up in the Franklin Congregational Christian Church which was across the street from where she lived on High Street with her parents and sisters.Left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Margaret F. Collins; two sons Ellis M. â€œMacâ€ Frankfort and Philip R. â€œFlipâ€ Frankfort; eight grandchildren Jenny Richardson, Tom Collins, Patrick Frankfort, Stuart Frankfort, Martha Beyrau, Leslie Clark, Whitney Harris, and Tanner Frankfort; and sixteen great grandchildren.A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM Friday, June 14, 2019 in Poplar Spring Cemetery with Rev. James H. Hyatt, Jr. and Rev. Nathan Decker officiating. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to High Street United Methodist Church, Franklin Congregational Christian Church, or . www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 13, 2019